Marjorie A. Laskowski Marjorie A. Laskowski, 91, Kansas City, KS, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Friday, July 26, 2019. The Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, July 31, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1086 N. 94th St., KCK. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. with the Rosary being prayed at 10:15 a.m. Burial will be in St. Patrick Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to Sisters Servants of Mary, 800, North 18th Street, KC, KS 66102. Margie was born June 10, 1928, the 12th and youngest child of Frank and Emily Mulich. She graduated from Bishop Ward High School and worked for Sunshine Biscuit, Deluxe Check Printers and retired at age 81 from the Wyandotte County Court House. Margie married the love of her life, Paul C.Laskowski on September 23, 1950. They enjoyed 41 wonderful years of marriage. She was most happy at family gatherings and cooking meals for everyone. She was best known for her American Royal Award Winning Cole Slaw and her Scandinavian Nut Bread. Margie always enjoyed a glass of champagne, a good meal, socializing and never met a stranger. She made friends everywhere she went. She was also a cherished caregiver for her Mother and several family members and close friends. Margie was preceded in death by her husband Paul in 1991. She was also preceded by her 10 siblings. Margie is survived by her sons; Randy (Barb) Laskowski and Ronald (Irene) Laskowski, her brother William "Bill" Mulich, four grandchildren, Brandon (Angie House) Laskowski, Paul (Emily) Laskowski,Caitlin (Brandon) Goodwin, Emily (Cory) Ingenthron and great grandson Mason Laskowski. (Condolences may be expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.comArr: Porter Funeral Home (913) 621-6400
Published in Kansas City Star on July 28, 2019