Floral Hills Funeral Home and Floral Hills Cemetery
7000 BLUE RIDGE BLVD
Kansas City, MO 64133
(816) 353-1218
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Floral Hills Funeral Home and Floral Hills Cemetery
7000 BLUE RIDGE BLVD
Kansas City, MO 64133
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
Floral Hills Funeral Home and Floral Hills Cemetery
7000 BLUE RIDGE BLVD
Kansas City, MO 64133
View Map
Burial
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Floral Hills Funeral Home and Floral Hills Cemetery
7000 BLUE RIDGE BLVD
Kansas City, MO 64133
View Map
Marjorie and Earl Hines Obituary
Marjorie A Hines Marjorie age 96 of Kansas City MO Passed away Jan. 22th, 2019. She was buried on Feb 2nd, 2019. Earl J Hines Earl "Bob" age 98 of Kansas City MO Passed away Feb. 9th, 2019. He will be Buried on Feb. 16th at Floral Hills Funeral Home and Cemetery 7000 Blue Ridge Blvd KC MO 64133 (816) 353-1218 Friends, family and their wonderful memories of Marge and Bob are invited to Floral Hills on Saturday, February 16th to remember them both in a memorial service at 12pm following a visitation for Bob at 11am. He will be buried at 1pm with a catered reception at Floral Hills to follow. If you prefer to bring flowers or gifts please instead consider making a donation to Wayward Waifs, Beacon of Hope Hospice or the VFW.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 13, 2019
