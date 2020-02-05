Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Services
Amos Family Funeral Home
10901 Johnson Drive
Shawnee, KS 66203
(913) 631-5566
Graveside service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
2:45 PM
Johnson County Memorial Gardens
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Amos Family Funeral Home
10901 Johnson Drive
Shawnee, KS 66203
Memorial service
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Amos Family Funeral Home
10901 Johnson Drive
Shawnee, KS 66203
Marjorie B. Kiloh Campbell

Marjorie B. Kiloh Campbell Obituary
Marjorie B. Kiloh Campbell Marjorie Belle Kiloh Campbell, 101, Westwood, KS, passed on Jan. 31, 2020. She was born in Tecumseh, OK. Graveside Service: Monday: 2:45 pm at Johnson County Memorial Gardens. Visitation: Monday: 4-7 pm at Amos Family Funeral Home. Memorial Service: Tuesday: 11am at Amos Family Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.amosfamily.com (Arr. Amos Family Funeral Home 10901 Johnson Dr., Shawnee, KS 66203; 913-631-5566)
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 5, 2020
