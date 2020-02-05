|
Marjorie B. Kiloh Campbell Marjorie Belle Kiloh Campbell, 101, Westwood, KS, passed on Jan. 31, 2020. She was born in Tecumseh, OK. Graveside Service: Monday: 2:45 pm at Johnson County Memorial Gardens. Visitation: Monday: 4-7 pm at Amos Family Funeral Home. Memorial Service: Tuesday: 11am at Amos Family Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.amosfamily.com (Arr. Amos Family Funeral Home 10901 Johnson Dr., Shawnee, KS 66203; 913-631-5566)
