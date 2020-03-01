Home

Marjorie Beth Palmer 1928 2020 Marjorie, 91, lifetime resident of Kansas City, passed peacefully Feb. 21 at KC Hospice. Graduate of Central H.S. 1945, Iowa University 1949 and Penn Valley C.C. 1980, with an Associates in Nursing, giving selflessly on the Oncology Unit for 10 years at Trinity Lutheran Hosp. She made many (and I mean many) cherished and lasting friendships as a lifetime member of Community Christian Church, as well as K.C. PeaceWorks and the Salvation Army Women's Auxillary. Sharing time with family, friends and fishing the great waters of Canada were her favorite pastimes. She had a deep and abiding love and respect for all Gods creations. A loving mother and grandmother, she leaves behind her beloved daughter Katie Ohle, grandsons Wyatt Ohle, Jake Ohle and step-grandson Zack Lovier. She is preceded in death by parents Wilmer and Lucille Wood, husband Don Palmer, and daughter Gena Beth Adams Massey. Service to be held at Community Christian Church, March 7 at 1:00 p.m. Donation request to KC PeaceWorks and Salvation Army. Condolences may be left at www.MuehlebachChapel.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 1, 2020
