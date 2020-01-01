Kansas City Star Obituaries
Marjorie Christina (Klein) Diehl

Marjorie Christina (Klein) Diehl Obituary
Marjorie Christina (Klein) Diehl Marjorie Christina (Klein) Diehl passed away 12-29-2019. Visitation will be held on Thurs., Jan. 2 at 9 am, Rosary at 9:30 am and Mass of a Christian burial at 10 a.m. at Christ the King Catholic Church, 8510 Wornall Road, Kansas City, MO. Burial in Eagle Center, Iowa on Mon., Jan. 6. She was born in Waterloo, Iowa on November 13, 1936. Preceding her in death were her parents Bernard and Ruth Klein, brother Willis Klein and sister Roberta Pratt. Marge worked 36 years for Puritan Bennett Corporation in accounts receivable as a supervisor. After retirement she worked as a volunteer for Saint Louis Catholic Church doing office work for the parish. Marge is survived by many nieces and nephews around the country and many great and great great nieces and nephews. Later in her life her nephew Joseph Pratt of Olathe, Kansas served as her caregiver. Condolences may be left at www.MuehlebachChapel.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 1, 2020
