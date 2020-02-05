Kansas City Star Obituaries
Marjorie Clydean Strong Marjorie Clydean Strong, 88, Kansas City North, passed away February 2, 2020. Marjorie was born on the family farm in Cameron, MO to Clyde and Tina Lewis. She graduated from Northwest Missouri State University where she met and married her husband Melville of more than 66 years. Upon receiving her teaching certificate and Master's degree, she taught elementary art in the North Kansas City School District nearly 30 years. After retiring from teaching, Marj created and sold floral arrangements at local craft festivals to raise monies for the food pantry at Grace United Community Ministries. Her most memorable and proudest opportunity was volunteering for mission in South Africa with the United Methodist Church. As one of the founding members she also volunteered and served in many capacities at North Cross United Methodist Church. Marjorie was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Melville; daughter, Tammy Kilbane and grandson, Dominick Musacchio. Survivors include her brother, Herbert Lewis of Clinton, MS; her children, Bryce (Cathy) Strong of Gladstone, MO, and Sirena Barlow of Leawood, KS; six grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. Visitation will be 10:00 to 11:30 AM Saturday, February 8th , with memorial service at 11:30 AM, at North Cross United Methodist Church. Inurnment will follow at White Chapel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to North Cross United Methodist Church, 1321 NE Vivion Rd, Kansas City, MO 64118. (Arr.'s: McGilley Antioch Chapel, 3325 NE Vivion Rd, Kansas City, MO 64119; ww.mcgilleyantiochchapel.com)
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 5, 2020
