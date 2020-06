Marjorie Croy Marjorie Croy, 96, Raymore, MO, died June 17, 2020. Visit: 10-11; Funeral: 11 am, Tues., June 23, Atkinson FH, Harrisonville. Burial Wills Cem. Cont. Children's Mercy Hospital. Arr: Atkinson FH



