Marjorie Ellen Carson Marjorie Ellen Carson born January 10, 1917 took her light from this world on December 3, 2019 at the age of 102. Marjorie was a gentle, strong, intelligent woman who touched many people over the course of her long life. She leaves behind two sons, David and Philip, a daughter, Elizabeth (Thom), and five grandchildren, Katie, Jessica, Andrew (Asrah), Lauren and Faith (Brad). The daughter of Dr. H. Roswell and Elizabeth Wahl, she excelled in both creative and academic pursuits, graduating from the University of Kansas in 1938 with a degree in economics. After college, she devoted herself to home and hearth, marrying an attorney, David W. Carson, and settling in Kansas City, Kansas. She was a gracious hostess and was known for civic engagement. She was a Republican precinct committee woman in Wyandotte County, Kansas for many years, a dedicated election day volunteer and worked on many political campaigns. She was a proud member of Kappa Alpha Theta and Trinity United Methodist Church, Kansas City, Kansas. She had a soft spot a mile wide and a special fondness for children and animals. A great lover of the outdoors, she was a passionate horsewoman for many years with the privilege of raising and racing quarter horses, one a Triple A horse. In her later years, she devoted much time to dog shows with her champion Kerry Blue terrier. Following the death of her husband in 2006, Marjorie moved to Wichita to be close to her daughter Elizabeth. Her family will remember her smile, her good temper, and her resilience in the face of adversity. She will be sorely missed. The family gives special thanks to Marjorie's Home who gave great care and comfort to Marjorie in her final two years. A memorial service will be held in Wichita, Kansas at the Pine Valley Christian Church, 5620 E. 21st, at 11:00 am on December 27, 2019. A graveside service will be held at the Mount Moriah Cemetery, 10507 Holmes Road, Kansas City, Missouri at noon on December 30, 2019.
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 11, 2019