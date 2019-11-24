|
|
Marjorie Fay (Chaney) Mills Marjorie Mills, 86, left this life on November 16, 2019 surrounded by love. She was born on January 3, 1933 in Honey Grove, TX and was the youngest of five children born to Mattie Lilley (Sorrells) Chaney and Douglas Chaney. She spent her youth on their cotton farm in Honey Grove with her siblings Ray, Ruth, Ramonell, and Joe whom are all now deceased. They worked hard and didn't have many luxuries but their home was a very happy one. Upon graduation from High School, she moved to Dallas where she worked for Southwestern Bell Telephone Company until she met her husband James (Jim) Mills on a blind date. They married in February of 1956 and began their wonderful life together. She became a homemaker and took great pride in her home and family. Their daughter Brenda was born in September of 1958 and they shared a very close bond. She was extremely devoted to her grandchildren, Kirk and Kylie. They were the light of her life and she was an A+ "Memaw". She was blessed to see both of her grandchildren marry two wonderful people and to know her 4 darling great-grandchildren. They all brought her such joy. Marjorie was the sweetest, most kind and genuine person with an infectious giggle. She was known for many wonderful things but especially her Chicken-Yum-Yum casserole and Texas sheet cake that she served to many of us over the years. She will be greatly missed and remain in her family's hearts forever. She is preceded in death by her parents, 4 siblings and her husband of 61 years. She leaves behind her daughter Brenda (Mills) Sanders and her devoted son-in-law Phillip, her grandson Kirk Wood (Kari), her granddaughter Kylie Owens (Eric). Her great grandchildren Katelyn Chaney Owens, Kali Ann Wood, Thomas James Owens, and Ella May Wood. As well as her beloved Wanda Simpson, Larry Chaney, Trish Gregory, Rose Walkowicz, the Walmer Ladies, the Channel 607 Angels, her Birthday Soulmate and many nieces and nephews. Her family extends our heartfelt gratitude to the staff at Silvercrest at Deer Creek. They lovingly cared for her over the past 20 months and we all became like family. We are eternally grateful for their devotion to her (and us). Memorial services will be held on Monday, November 25th at 3:00 p.m. at The Church of the Resurrection (Wesley Covenant Chapel) in Leawood, KS (138th & Roe). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Partner Schools Ministry - Church of the Resurrection. Please share a memory at www.mcgilleystatelinechapel.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 24, 2019