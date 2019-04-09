Marjorie Helen Hayes Marjorie Hayes, 89, of Kansas City, Missouri passed away April 6, 2019. Born in Smith County, Kansas in 1929, Marjorie was a longtime member of Broadway United Methodist Church (Keystone UMC) where she taught 5th-6th grade Sunday School for more than 40 years. She retired as a supervisor with General Services Administration where she worked for 33 years. She enjoyed golf, tennis, and flower gardening. In retirement, she served as a tutor for several years. Marjorie was a caring neighbor, loyal friend and dependable in all aspects of her life. She was a devoted mother and grandmother, and she cherished the time she was able to spend with her grandchildren. All 8 eight of them will tell you she was the greatest grandmother there ever was. She traveled to Australia numerous times to visit her beloved sister Jo and her family. Marjorie was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Thelma Dilsaver and her brother Richard Dilsaver. She is survived by her 3 children, Michael (Karen) Hayes, Jane (Thomas) Swenson, Stephen (Katherine) Hayes; grandchildren Mark (Lea) Hayes, Ana Hayes, Gregory Hayes, Leslie (Andrew) Wirick, Erika (Josh) Collinsworth, Warren (Walker Adams) Swenson, Ashley (Etienne) Carriere, Michael Hayes; great grandchildren: Callie Sophia Hayes, and Thomas Beckman Collinsworth; a sister, Josephine Kopp. Visitation 5:30-8 p.m., Tuesday, April 9 at Mt. Moriah Funeral Home, 10507 Holmes Rd, KCMO 64131. Funeral Service 11 a.m., Wednesday, April 10 a Keystone UMC, 406 W. 74th St. KCMO 64114. Burial Mt. Moriah Cemetery.



