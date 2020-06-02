Marjorie J. Solsberg Marjorie Solsberg, my precious beloved mother, entered into heaven on May 29, 2020 at the age of 98. She was preceded in death by her husband, Melburn (dec. July 3, 2011), and her daughter, Donna Jean (dec. Dec. 17, 1954). She is survived by her son, Scott. Marjorie was born in Cross Timbers, Missouri on September 28, 1921. Her family moved to Preston, Missouri when she was five. It was there that she first met Melburn in he fifth grade. However, they did not start dating until high school. They married in 1943. It was a marriage that lasted 68 years. Melburn was sent to Europe as an officer in the field artillery. On his return, after the war, they moved to Kansas City, Missouri and lived there the rest of their lives. Although Marjorie had a high school diploma and two years of business school, she wanted to be a homemaker and raise a family. It was a decision she never regretted. She was an excellent cook, kept an immaculate and orderly home and handled all the finances. She had an amazing mind and memory and could always find our baseball when we knocked it in the weeds. But the most important thing in Marjorie's life was when she gave her life to the Lord at a young age. She loved the church, she loved the fellowship, but most of all she loved the Lord. Age, blindness and widowhood took their toll but her faith was not weakened. Now Mom and Dad are together again. Their bodies are healed, their separation is over and they are in the presence of the Lord. Thanks be unto God for His unspeakable gift. II Corinthians 9:15, John 3:16. Services are pending with Park Lawn Funeral Home with burial in Green Lawn Cemetery, 8251 Hillcrest Rd. Arr: Park Lawn 816-523-1234



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store