Marjorie Jean (Freeland) Yount Marjorie Jean (Freeland) Yount ,92, passed peacefully of natural causes on Thursday, July 16, at Martha and Mary Health and Rehab in Poulsbo, WA. Born in Kansas City, Missouri to Grace (Radford) and Bernardo Freeland of Butler, MO on April 20, 1928 and graduated from Central High School and the Kansas City Business College, both in K.C., MO. Jean married Jimmie Warren Yount on July 2, 1949 when he was finishing his Naval service for WW2 and prior to his service in the Korean Conflict. They were stationed in San Francisco for his duty but returned to K.C.,MO after his honorable discharge. She was a happy, spunky lady with a great sense of humor and never met a stranger. After her children grew older she worked in advertising, sales and public relations. She had a strong sense of civic duty and served on the Downtown Overland Park Business Association and belonged to the American Business Women's Association and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary. She was interested in history and was the family genealogist; her family, present and past, meant everything to her. She was also artistic and enjoyed drawing, painting, home decorating projects and beading. She is survived by her step-sister Betty Ann Miller, son Allen Yount and daughter-in-law Roberta and daughter Anna Yount and son-in-law Ralph DeClements, grandchildren Cory Yount (Rachel) Joe Yount, Jamie Yount, Jina Greer (Ryan) and great grand children Connor, Jensen and Harper Yount, Everett and Everly Greer. She was preceded in death by her husband and by her step-brother Roland "Bud" Arnold Stone Chapel is handling arrangements in Poulsbo and, due to covid-19, there will be no service at this time. She will be inurned at a private service at Fort Leavenworth National Cemetery in Kansas. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Martha and Mary Health and Rehab, Hospice, Overland Park First Assembly of God, or Atonement Lutheran Church.



