Marjorie Joan McMillin Rose Marge Rose, born to Raphael and Ruth McMillin, was born on August 6th, 1931 in Salina Kansas and died on February 27, 2020. Marge graduated from Salina High School, attended Kansas Wesleyan and completed her degree at Kansas State. It was during her college years that she met her best friend, Mary Jo Gould and her future husband, Donald Rose. After college, Marge (Mom) and Don married and proceeded to have three children, Debbie (Henderson), Cindy (Scott) and Matt. For 13 years, the family lived in Salina before moving to Gladstone, Missouri. Even though Mom worked outside the home as a substitute teacher and as a seamstress, her top priority was raising her children and she was always there for the three of us. Later during the empty-nest years, she worked for Farmland Industries 17 years before retiring. Retirement was filled with travel that included family and numerous friends. Scrapbooks were always created to document the memories. Don and Marge also loved going to Cabo and to the ranch. She was active in many organizations, volunteering her time and talents to North Cross United Methodist Church, the Assistance League of KC and Synergy Thrift Store, to name a few. Mom's real passion was being married to Don Rose and seeing her three children extend the Rose family. Marge is survived by: daughter Debbie and husband Martin Henderson, Cindy Scott, and Matthew and wife Lisa. Grandchildren include: Nathan and Jessica Henderson, Rachel and Braughn Curtis, Jeffrey and Amaya Scott, Brian and Kim Scott, Mackenzie and Trevor Smith, Phillip and Megan Rose. Great grandchildren include: Olivia and Brennan Henderson; Madison, Jaxon, Taylor, Regan and Carter Curtis; Lucia and Ana Sofia Scott; Bobby Smith; Charlie Rose and our dear Watson Scott. All in all the original Rose family of five has grown to 21, including six grandchildren and 11 great grands. (more on the way?) Proceeding Mom in death is her sister Shirley Sloan, Leo Scott and her precious husband Don, who left this earth in February of 2019. Marge was a great friend, mom, grandmother, great grandmother and a great wife. She lived life with gratitude and appreciation of the love of God. Services will be held Sunday, March 1st, 3:00pm, at North Cross United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a gift be made to the .
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 1, 2020