Marjorie Kalousek
1922 - 2020
May 8, 1922 - November 26, 2020
Blue Springs, Missouri - Marjorie M. Kalousek
Marjorie Marie Kalousek, 98, of Blue Springs, Missouri passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020 at Benton House in Blue Springs, MO.
Marge was born in 1922 in Hutchinson, Kansas, where her parents Ethel and Raymond McCrory were charter members of Trinity Methodist Church. Marge took to sewing and knitting and often made her family's clothing. Her dad taught her how to hunt, fish, and shoot. She graduated from high school in 1939 and went to Hutchinson Community Junior College, where she was crowned homecoming queen. She joined the Pi Beta Phi sorority at K-State where she met Hal, who became her husband of 67 years. When Hal joined the Navy, Marge set out to join him in Green Cove Springs, Florida, where her newlywed adventure began. The couple eventually settled to raise their family in Leawood, Kansas, and spent many summers at Lake Lotawana. Marge was a member of Village Presbyterian Church and Jehovah's Kingdom Hall. She was a rock within her family and offered her home with open arms. Her generous spirit filled her family's lives with joy. She loved being surrounded by family and friends, hiking and traveling, and kitty cats. Marge leaves behind many strong and important memories, including the delicious smells in her kitchen and the warm kindness in her heart.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Jody VonRuden. She was the widow of Hal Kalousek.
Marge is survived by her three children, Cindy (Patrick) Hubbard, Michael Kalousek, and Cathy Welker; six grandchildren, Sarah Kalousek, Brianah (James) Dodson, Ashley (Colin) Throckmorton, Bregan (Charles) Ford, Zach (Jana) Hubbard, and Drew (Lori) Hubbard; and 14 great-grandchildren.
Arrangements: Royer Funeral Home, Grain Valley, MO 816-847-4441


Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
