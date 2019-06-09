Resources More Obituaries for Marjorie Dibben Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Marjorie Kathleen (Wheeler) Dibben

Obituary Condolences Flowers Marjorie Kathleen (Wheeler) Dibben Marjorie Kathleen (Wheeler) Dibben -Kathy February 4, 1953 - May 23, 2019 Beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister, friend, Kathy died peacefully at her home in Smithville Missouri, following a courageous battle with cancer which attacked her in various forms for more than 29 years. Given a 25 percent chance of surviving five years in 1990, she was determined to be a survivor and found hope in her faith, which enabled her to wage battle against her attacker. Kathy adopted the montra "faith over fear" along her journey, and typical of her selflessness, she became determined to create a platform to help others in the fight against cancer.Through her business, Absolute Dignity, which she opened in 2007, she set out to provide compassion and loving care for everyone who came to her for help. "As a survivor, I feel a responsibility to help other women through this journey. They all have a story." Kathy said."When I had the chance to open my store, it was the fulfillment of my dream and a sort of ministry. Throughout this journey, my faith and my church, along with Bud and my family, have sustained me. In turn, I remind other survivors that we are all pulling for them they are not alone. When people come into my store, no one leaves without a hug." In 2008, she was asked by General Mills to be a Pink Together Ambassador as part of the company's Pink Together campaign. She was one of five women whose photographs and stories of hope appeared on millions of cereal boxes and General Mills snacks to raise awareness of breast cancer. Her goal was always to continue to give other women of this world hope. Kathy attended and graduated from Park Hill High School (1971). She gave birth to her son Aaron Stiegler on October 10, 1976. In 1980 she married the love of her life Bud Dibben. In doing so she became a mother to four step children she loved as her own Diane, Brad, Brenda, and Brian. Kathy is survived by her Father, Billy (Bill) Wheeler and wife Katy, her husband, Bud Dibben, her brother, Michael Wheeler and wife Cherrine, her son, Aaron Stiegler and fiance Jacqueline, step-children, Diane Kochman, Brad Dibben and wife Misty, Brenda Dibben, Brian Dibben and wife Sandra, grandchildren, Brad Dibben, Rachel Kochman, Danyelle Evans, Dalton Dibben, Nathan Dibben, Nicholas Dibben, Michael Dibben, Andros Garcia, Marcelo Garcia, Emmy Dibben, Hayden Hawk Stiegler (due in August 2019) and three great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her mother Marjorie Wheeler. Kathy's Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Smithville United Methodist Church, 505 US-169 Hwy Smithville, MO 64089. Visitation will be held 12:00 -1:00 pm with service to follow 1:00 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Missouri P.E.O Outreach Fund https://peomissouri.org/home-p-e-o-missouri-state-chapter/. A donation table will be on hand at the church on June 15, 2019. Arrangements White Chapel Funeral Home



Published in Kansas City Star on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries