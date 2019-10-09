Kansas City Star Obituaries
Marjorie Kinney


1925 - 2019
Marjorie Kinney Obituary
Marjorie C. Kinney Marjorie Kinney, 94, was born in Dallas, TX on August 28, 1925 to George H and Marie E. Kinney. She died on October 5, 2019 at Bishop Spencer Place, Kansas City, MO. Cremation. At Marge's request, there will be no private services, private inurnment. Marge graduated from St. Mary's Academy, Leavenworth, KS; graduated from the University of Kansas City in 1946. She received her graduate degree in Library Science from Rutgers University, New Brunswick, NJ in 1965. She worked for several years in the postwar Germany, first at the War Crimes Trials in Nuremberg and later for the US Foreign Service. Subsequently, she worked for The Rockefeller Foundation in New York City and the Knickerbocker News and Times-Union newspapers in Albany, NY. From 1969 until her retirement in 1991, she was a librarian at the Kansas City Public Library, working with the local history and genealogy collections in the Westport Room and the Missouri Valley Room at the main library downtown. After her retirement, she was a volunteer at St. Luke's Hospital. Fond memories and condolences may be shared at www.mcgilleymidtownchapel.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 9, 2019
