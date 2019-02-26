|
Marjorie L Anderson 1929-2019 Marge grew up in Emporia, KS and attended Emporia State University, then Cal Berkeley and UMKC. She spent much of her career as a Psychotherapist at Florence Crittenton Center in Kansas City. She is survived by her daughter, Karen; son-in-law, and three grandchildren. Marge donated her body to UT Southwestern, continuing her lifelong passion for teaching. Online condolences: http://www.tributes.com/obituary/show/Marjorie-Lee-Anderson-106826481
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 26, 2019
