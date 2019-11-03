Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Marjorie Griffith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marjorie Lee Griffith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marjorie Lee Griffith Obituary
Marjorie Lee Griffith Marjorie Lee Griffith, 94, of Overland Park, Kansas, died Wednesday, October 30, 2019. She was born to the late Earl and Clelia Laird, on March 18, 1925 in Kansas City, Kansas. Marjorie graduated from Wyandotte High School in 1943. She married Robert Griffith September 5, 1948, and they moved to Lawrence, Kansas where Marjorie worked at the Lawrence National Bank. After moving to Overland Park, Marjorie worked at The Shawnee Mission School District as a library aide at Cherokee Grade School. She loved to play golf with friends at Overland Park and St. Andrew's golf courses. Marjorie is survived by two sons: Gary Griffith (and his wife Michele Griffith) of Prairie Village and Mark Griffith (and his wife Mary Jewett) of Lenexa, Kansas. She is also survived by two granddaughters: Sara Griffith Dawson of Austin, Texas and Katie Griffith of Prairie Village, Kansas. Marjorie was preceded in death by her husband Robert Griffith, her parents Earl and Clelia Laird, and her brother Earl Laird. The family will honor Marjorie in a private tribute. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Ascend Hospice at 4550 W. 109th Street, Suite 210, Overland Park, Kansas 66211 www.ascendhospice.com
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marjorie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -