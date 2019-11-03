|
|
Marjorie Lee Griffith Marjorie Lee Griffith, 94, of Overland Park, Kansas, died Wednesday, October 30, 2019. She was born to the late Earl and Clelia Laird, on March 18, 1925 in Kansas City, Kansas. Marjorie graduated from Wyandotte High School in 1943. She married Robert Griffith September 5, 1948, and they moved to Lawrence, Kansas where Marjorie worked at the Lawrence National Bank. After moving to Overland Park, Marjorie worked at The Shawnee Mission School District as a library aide at Cherokee Grade School. She loved to play golf with friends at Overland Park and St. Andrew's golf courses. Marjorie is survived by two sons: Gary Griffith (and his wife Michele Griffith) of Prairie Village and Mark Griffith (and his wife Mary Jewett) of Lenexa, Kansas. She is also survived by two granddaughters: Sara Griffith Dawson of Austin, Texas and Katie Griffith of Prairie Village, Kansas. Marjorie was preceded in death by her husband Robert Griffith, her parents Earl and Clelia Laird, and her brother Earl Laird. The family will honor Marjorie in a private tribute. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Ascend Hospice at 4550 W. 109th Street, Suite 210, Overland Park, Kansas 66211 www.ascendhospice.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 3, 2019