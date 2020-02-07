|
Marjorie Mae (Oswald) Verbrugge Marjorie Mae (Oswald) Verbrugge passed away quietly on February 1, 2020 in Overland Park, Kansas. Marjorie was born on May 5, 1939 in Havre, Montana, eldest child of Henry and Margaret Oswald. The family moved to Great Falls, Montana and then Sheridan, Wyoming, where Marjorie graduated from Sheridan High School. Marjorie attended St Mary's College in Leavenworth, Kansas. During her time there she met Paul E. Verbrugge, whom she married on October 15, 1960. The couple had three children, Patrice, Mark, and Nancy. Marjorie enjoyed a varied of activities, including cards, Mahjong, sewing and playing the piano. She particularly enjoyed traveling, especially with her grandchildren, both in and outside of the United States. She is survived by her brother Donald (Helen), three children Patrice (John) Henn, Mark Verbrugge, Nancy (Randy) Gress and nine grandchildren. Funeral services will be St Pius X Catholic Church is Mission KS on February 11, 2020. Visitation at 9:00 will proceed the service at 10:00 am.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 7, 2020