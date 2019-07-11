Marjorie Martin Wheeler Marjorie Martin Wheeler, one of Kansas City's most dynamic first ladies while her husband, Charles B. Wheeler, was mayor for two terms in the '70s, died July 3, 2019 at the home. During the last five years she had been primarily confined to the home with complications of rheumatic heart disease. Born in Atchison, Kansas, in 1928, the daughter of Fred and Violet Martin, Marjorie attended Atchison schools before journeying to the University of Kansas Nursing School. She met her future husband there while he was a medical student and they married Aug. 21, 1949. During their nearly 70 years of marriage, Marjorie was a constant supporter of her husband's various medical and political activities and loyally ate many chicken dinners at innumerable banquets. The Wheelers had five children, all educated in the Kansas City School District, and Marjorie was active in each of their schools and the Parent Associations. She was particularly involved in St. Paul's Episcopal Church of Kansas City for more than 60 years. She was active nationally with the March of Dimes. For more than 20 years she was an avid golfer and loved playing at the Swope Park courses. She was preceded in death by her parents and two sons, Gordon Gray Wheeler and Mark Alexander Wheeler. In addition to her husband, she leaves her daughters, Marion Martin Wheeler, Kansas City, and Nina Wheeler Yoakum and her husband, David, of Orlando, FL.; her son, Graham Williams Wheeler, Kansas City; brother and sister-in-law, John and Phyllis Martin, Alaska; sister and brother-in-law, Marion and Delbert Ehret, Atchison; grandchildren, Michelle Wheeler, London, England; Katherine Ann Wheeler, Denver; Charles Alexandre Lavole'-Wheeler, Paris, France; Mark Thomas Savoy, Denver, and Anna and David Yoakum, both of Orlando, a great-grand daughter, Rose Wheeler, many nieces and nephews. Services will be held on her 92nd birthday, Sept. 22, at the church; cremation. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the church.

Published in Kansas City Star on July 11, 2019