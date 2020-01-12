Kansas City Star Obituaries
Marjorie May (Jaeger) Allison

Marjorie May (Jaeger) Allison Obituary
Marjorie May (Jaeger) Allison Marjorie May (Jaeger) Allison, 89, passed away peacefully at home on December 21, 2019. Born in Lincoln County, Kansas, Marge graduated from Salina High School and married Ellis J Allison, in 1952. Married for 65 years, they raised their family in Lawrence, moving to Olathe, Kansas, in retirement, residing at Santa Marta Senior Living Community. A graduate of the Brown Mackie College in Salina, she worked in various administrative roles in Lawrence and Topeka. She and her husband had many friends in the area as well as in Harlingen, Texas, where they spent their winters. She is preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Lottie Jaeger; sister, Dorothy Kaney; brother, Harold Jaeger; and her husband, EJ. Survivors include their three daughters: Diane Fleer (Steve) in Olathe; Cheryl Morton (Bill) in Overland Park; and Janice Heppermann (Jeff) in Humble, Texas; along with 8 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. To all who knew her, Marge was a dear and valued friend and will be sorely missed. A private family service is planned.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 12, 2020
