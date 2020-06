Or Copy this URL to Share

Marjorie McBratney Marjorie McBratney, 88, died June 10, 2020. Graveside service: 2 pm, June 19, Woodlawn Cemetery, Pomona, KS. Survivors include her daughter Lea Miller and sons David and Dennis Siron.



