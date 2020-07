Or Copy this URL to Share

Marjorie R Lisbona Marjorie R. Lisbona, 92, passed away on June 25, 2020 in Basehor, KS. Marjorie was laid to rest Thurs. 7/2 at Highland Park Mausoleum, 3801 State Ave. KCK.



