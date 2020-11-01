1/1
Marjorie Sade
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marjorie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marjorie Sade
October 25, 2020
Kansas City, Missouri - Marjorie Carol Sade (Messick), 86, of Kansas City, MO departed this life on Sunday, October 25th, 2020 in Lexington, MO. Born on March 30th, 1934, daughter of Margaret Jewell Messick (Duncan) of Eldorado Springs, MO and Lon Jack Messick of Nevada, MO. Marjorie was a passionate Union Steward for decades, working for a myriad of Kansas City companies: Bendix, Wilcox Electric, Southwestern Bell, and Western Electric(AT&T), until her transition to General Services Administration. Marjorie was the recipient of high accolade and numerous Commendable Service Awards for her accomplishments at GSA, where she remained until her retirement in 1996.
Marjorie loved working at the Mid-Continent Public Library(Blue Ridge branch) in retirement along with expanding her Christian faith and fellowship at the Church of Christ in Raytown, where she was an active member of the food pantry and bible study. She enjoyed gardening, listening to country music, butterfly and bird watching, along with being an avid reader. She relished in fine desserts and time spent with her family.
Marjorie will be laid to rest on Monday, November 2nd at Floral Hills Funeral Home. Please visit their site for full service and memorial information.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Floral Hills Funeral Home and Floral Hills Cemetery
7000 BLUE RIDGE BLVD
Kansas City, MO 64133
8163531218
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved