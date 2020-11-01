Marjorie Sade

October 25, 2020

Kansas City, Missouri - Marjorie Carol Sade (Messick), 86, of Kansas City, MO departed this life on Sunday, October 25th, 2020 in Lexington, MO. Born on March 30th, 1934, daughter of Margaret Jewell Messick (Duncan) of Eldorado Springs, MO and Lon Jack Messick of Nevada, MO. Marjorie was a passionate Union Steward for decades, working for a myriad of Kansas City companies: Bendix, Wilcox Electric, Southwestern Bell, and Western Electric(AT&T), until her transition to General Services Administration. Marjorie was the recipient of high accolade and numerous Commendable Service Awards for her accomplishments at GSA, where she remained until her retirement in 1996.

Marjorie loved working at the Mid-Continent Public Library(Blue Ridge branch) in retirement along with expanding her Christian faith and fellowship at the Church of Christ in Raytown, where she was an active member of the food pantry and bible study. She enjoyed gardening, listening to country music, butterfly and bird watching, along with being an avid reader. She relished in fine desserts and time spent with her family.

Marjorie will be laid to rest on Monday, November 2nd at Floral Hills Funeral Home. Please visit their site for full service and memorial information.





