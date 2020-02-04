|
Marjorie Yates Marjorie Yates, 92, of Kansas City, MO passed away on February 1, 2020. She was born on April 18, 1927 in Liberty, MO the daughter of Charles Jerry and Ruth (Quisenberry) Brown. She was married to Byron Yates for 68 years; he preceded her in death on June 15, 2019. Survivors include, daughter, Connie Yates; 2 sons, Steve (Teresa) and Bart (Carol) Yates; grandchildren, Matt (Sarah), Mark, and Eric Yates; a great grand-daughter, Sofia Yates. No services at this time.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 4, 2020