Marjorie Zimmerman Ludwig Marjorie Jean Zimmerman Ludwig, 75, of Olathe, KS, passed away on November 15, 2019 at Overland Park Regional Medical Center. She was born on April 17, 1944, to Roy and Dorothy (Robinson) Zimmerman in Olathe, KS. Marge graduated from Olathe High School in 1962 and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Kansas State Teachers College in 1966, in Emporia, KS. Following a career in art education, Marge worked as a Service Parts Administrator for Honeywell. She enjoyed reading, British television shows, and spending time with family and friends. She enjoyed watching Kansas City Chiefs and Royals games, as well as KU and K-State football and basketball games, and spoiling her grand-dogs, Murphy and Norman. Marge was preceded in death by her parents Roy and Dorothy, her brother Charles Zimmerman, and sisters Martha Lightcap and Margaret Ewing, all of Olathe, KS. She is survived by her daughters, Bea Ludwig (Kansas City, MO), Ann Ludwig (Kansas City, MO) and Erin Ludwig (Leawood, KS), and siblings D. Wayne Zimmerman (Olathe, KS), J. Zimmerman (Lubbock, TX), Ray Zimmerman (St. Louis, MO), Howard Zimmerman (Norman, OK), Ronald Zimmerman (Garnett, KS), Mary Sell (Belton, MO), numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Thursday, November 21, 2019 from 10AM to 12PM at Penwell-Gabel Funeral Home, Olathe, KS. Funeral service will follow at 12PM, with burial immediately after at Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens, Olathe, KS. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Kansas City Hospice and Palliative Care (kchospice.org). To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.PenwellGabelKC.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 20, 2019