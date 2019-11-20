Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
14275 Blackbob Road South
Olathe, KS 66063
913-768-6777
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
14275 Blackbob Road South
Olathe, KS 66063
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
14275 Blackbob Road South
Olathe, KS 66063
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens
Olathe, MO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marjorie Ludwig
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marjorie Zimmerman Ludwig


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marjorie Zimmerman Ludwig Obituary
Marjorie Zimmerman Ludwig Marjorie Jean Zimmerman Ludwig, 75, of Olathe, KS, passed away on November 15, 2019 at Overland Park Regional Medical Center. She was born on April 17, 1944, to Roy and Dorothy (Robinson) Zimmerman in Olathe, KS. Marge graduated from Olathe High School in 1962 and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Kansas State Teachers College in 1966, in Emporia, KS. Following a career in art education, Marge worked as a Service Parts Administrator for Honeywell. She enjoyed reading, British television shows, and spending time with family and friends. She enjoyed watching Kansas City Chiefs and Royals games, as well as KU and K-State football and basketball games, and spoiling her grand-dogs, Murphy and Norman. Marge was preceded in death by her parents Roy and Dorothy, her brother Charles Zimmerman, and sisters Martha Lightcap and Margaret Ewing, all of Olathe, KS. She is survived by her daughters, Bea Ludwig (Kansas City, MO), Ann Ludwig (Kansas City, MO) and Erin Ludwig (Leawood, KS), and siblings D. Wayne Zimmerman (Olathe, KS), J. Zimmerman (Lubbock, TX), Ray Zimmerman (St. Louis, MO), Howard Zimmerman (Norman, OK), Ronald Zimmerman (Garnett, KS), Mary Sell (Belton, MO), numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Thursday, November 21, 2019 from 10AM to 12PM at Penwell-Gabel Funeral Home, Olathe, KS. Funeral service will follow at 12PM, with burial immediately after at Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens, Olathe, KS. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Kansas City Hospice and Palliative Care (kchospice.org). To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.PenwellGabelKC.com
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marjorie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -