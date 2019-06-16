Mark Allen Ringenberg Mark Allen Ringenberg tragically lost his life while boating with a good friend in Virginia on May 19, 2019. Mark was born on November 25, 1959 to Herman and Jean Ringenberg in Springfield, Missouri. He grew up just west of Springfield on the Ringenberg farm. He always was proud of his country roots and "idyllic" home life. He graduated from Republic High School in 1978 and from Southwest Missouri State University in 1982 with an Art degree. He moved to Kansas City, MO in the mid-80's and lived there until his death. He was the Art Director for the International Charolais Journal for many years before leaving to start his own successful graphic art business, Mark Ringenberg Design. He worked with a wide and varied group of clients in KC and around the country. Mark loved Kansas City and his close-knit group of friends affectionately called "SWAMP". He was an avid Kansas City Chiefs and Royals fan and multi-year season ticket holder. Mark loved visiting area lakes and enjoyed owning a cabin on Table Rock with his family. Mark was all about life, laughter and fun with family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and nephew Shawn Prater. He is survived by his brother Jim and wife Sandy; sister Jeanie Collier; nephews Jeff Nimmo (Jean), Josh Ringenberg (Jessica), Nick Ringenberg (Lacy), and Joey Steinert; nieces Sally Prater and Sarah Steinert; several great-nieces and nephews; as well as a multitude of friends in Springfield and Kansas City. Graveside services will be held Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 11:00 AM in Brookline Cemetery followed by a casual gathering of family and friends at Metropolitan Grill, 2931 E. Battlefield Rd., Springfield from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM. Online condolences may be made at www.gormanscharpf.com.

