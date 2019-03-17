Kansas City Star Obituaries
Porter Funeral Home
1835 Minnesota Avenue
Kansas City, KS 66102
(913) 621-6400
Mark B. Wolfe Dr. Mark B. Wolfe, 66, passed away March 8, 2019 at home in Leavenworth, Kansas. The Funeral Liturgy will be 11:30 A.M., Wednesday, March 20, at the Cathedral of St. Peter, 416 N. 14th St., Kansas City, KS. Friends may call 10:00-11:30 A.M. Wednesday at the Church where a Rosary will be said at 10:00 A.M. Burial will be 4:30 P.M. Wednesday at Mt. St. Joseph's Cemetery in Abilene, KS. Memorial contributions may be made to the Cathedral of St. Peter or to Catholic Charities. Please read the full online obituary at www.porterfuneralhome.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 17, 2019
