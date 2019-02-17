Resources More Obituaries for Mark Ball Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Mark E. Ball

Obituary Condolences Flowers Mark E. Ball Mark E. Ball of Prairie Village, KS died February 9, 2019. His life was cut short suddenly two days after he turned 60. Mark was a dearly loved father, grandfather, husband, son, brother, uncle, friend, teacher, mentor, and colleague and will be missed by so many. Most people knew Mark for his extraordinary musical gifts. He led and nurtured church music in the Kansas City area for more than 40 years. He was currently serving as Director of Music and Organist at Southminster Presbyterian Church and previously was the Director of Music at Village Presbyterian Church for 15 years, both of Prairie Village, KS. Additionally, Mark was presently an adjunct member of the Music Faculty at William Jewell College in Liberty, MO. Mark had an extraordinary knowledge of the importance of sacred music in the theological traditions of the church. As many can attest, he was a wonderful teacher and choral director. Mark often said he believed everyone had a voice and he could teach them to sing. He played both organ and piano with an awe-inspiring blend of technical competence, passion, and emotion. He was further proficient on the violin and used this talent to assist his youngest daughter with her violin studies. It made him happiest teaching children and adults to sing and leading congregations in song for the proclaiming and learning of the faith. Mark also produced many memorable and creative musical performances over the years. Some concerts combined choirs from different churches and from musical programs at local colleges and incorporated orchestras formed by some of the best musicians in the area and beyond. These musical experiences were profound for everyone involved. Most recently, Mark produced Gospel of Freedom at Southminster Presbyterian in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Within the music community, Mark was an ardent supporter of other local arts organizations, serving on the boards of several not-for-profit arts groups. At the drop of a hat, he would lend music, offer his expertise, accompany on the piano, or become part of the choir, whatever was needed, Mark was there to help. Mark loved spending time with his children, Jon, Susanna, and Charlotte, and delighted in being a grandfather ("Pop") to Mira and Sparrow. He enjoyed traveling, especially to England, reading biographies of great Americans to the poetry of Wendell Berry, and cooking meals for friends and family, chiefly homemade soup and bread. He often visited the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art and was fond of watching birds come to his bird feeders. Born on February 7, 1959, Mark was the son of the late Clifford and JoAnn Boyer Ball. He grew up in Olathe, KS and graduated from Olathe High School in 1977; did his undergraduate study in music at William Jewell College, class of 1981; and achieved a Master of Music from the Eastman School of Music, Rochester, NY in 1990. Mark is survived by three children, Jonathan Meredith-Ball, Edythe Susanna Van Doremalen (Matthew), and Charlotte Ball; two granddaughters, Mira and Sparrow; and his wife, Lisa Ball. Additionally, Mark is survived by four siblings, Neila Nelson (Greg), Malissa Gould (Joe), Twila Culver (Rick), and Daniel Ball (Beth). Furthermore, those surviving include an aunt, Cheri Smith (Gary), and an uncle, David Boyer, as well as many nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, cousins, and a multitude of valued friends and colleagues. A celebration of life service for Mark will be held Saturday, February 23, 2019, 2:00 p.m. at Southminster Presbyterian Church, 6306 Roe Avenue, Prairie Village, KS 66208. A reception will follow the service in Fellowship Hall. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks honorariums for Mark be made to the established college fund for his daughter, Charlotte (529 fund through Edward Jones; financial adviser, Justin Scicluna, 913-262-1414); Southminster Presbyterian Church; or to an arts organization of your choice.

