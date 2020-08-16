Mark E. Weger Mark E. Weger, 63, Gardner, KS, passed away Friday, August 14, 2020 at the Bethesda Lutheran Communities Group Home in Gardner. Funeral Services will be private with entombment in the Resurrection Cemetery Mausoleum, Lenexa, KS. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to the Bethesda Lutheran Communities, 14150 W. 113th St., Shawnee Mission, KS 66215. Please put Gardner Group Home 2 in the memo line. Mark was born June 27, 1957, in Cincinnati, Ohio and had lived most of his life in the Kansas City area. He was a graduate of the Shawnee Mission North Special Education Program and had lived on his own at the Bethesda Lutheran Communities Group Home in Gardner. Mark had worked at the Johnson County Community Developmental Disabilities Organization Workshop for many years. Mark loved working with his hands, doing jigsaw puzzles and bowling with his fellow Bethesda group residents. He had participated in Special Olympics
, was a passionate Royals and Chief's fan and was a lover of a good piece of pie. Mark was preceded in death by his mother, Shirley Ann Weger in 2017. He is survived by his father, Edward J. Weger, 5 siblings and their spouses, Cathy and Edward Fleming, Matthew and Joann Weger, Mike and Becky Weger, David and Debby Weger, Susan and Tommy Wolf, 16 nieces and nephews and 6 great nieces and nephews.
