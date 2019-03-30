Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Vaughn Funeral Homes - Weston
18905 ST RT 45 N
Weston, MO 64098
816-386-2281
Mark Eric Bigham

Mark Eric Bigham Obituary
Mark Eric Bigham Mark Eric Bigham, 64, passed away Friday March 15, 2019 in Gainesville, FL. Mark was born August 13, 1954 in Atchison, KS. He was known by many as an avid, life-long Kansas City Chiefs fan. He will be cheering them on in spirit. He was also always up for watching a good wrestling match. Mark was preceded in death by his parents, George Bigham and Fern Bigham Durkin and two brothers Steve and Van Bigham. He is survived by his sister Dolores (Dee Dee) Johnson of Gainesville, FL, niece Sara Dimlich of The Villages, FL and nephew Robert Johnson III of Gainesville, FL. A memorial service will be held at 11 am on March 30, 2019 at Vaughn Funeral Home, Weston, MO, followed by inurnment at Mt. Bethel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family asks to please make donations to Mental Health of America at http://takeaction.mentalhealthamerica.net/goto/MarkBigham in honor of Mark Bigham. Arrangements by Vaughn Funeral Home, Weston, MO. 816.386.2281 www.vaughnfuneralhomes.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 30, 2019
