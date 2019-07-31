Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Amos Family Funeral Home
10901 Johnson Drive
Shawnee, KS 66203
(913) 631-5566
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Amos Family Funeral Home
10901 Johnson Drive
Shawnee, KS 66203
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mark Sadler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mark G. Sadler


1952 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mark G. Sadler Obituary
Mark G Sadler Mark G. Sadler, 67, of Shawnee, KS passed away Friday, July 26, 2019 at the University of Kansas Medical Center. Visitation will be Saturday, August 3rd, 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Amos Family Funeral Home. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the , 7400 College Boulevard, Suite 350, Shawnee Mission, KS, 66210. Mark was born May 19, 1952 to the late Russell and Vera Sadler in Moberly, MO. Mark graduated from North Kansas City High School in 1970. After high school Mark graduated with a bachelor's degree from the University of Missouri-Columbia in 1974. He married Debra Frederick on November 28, 1981. Mark was a proud Missouri graduate and avid Kansas City sports fan. He was a dedicated family man and always put others before himself. Mark is survived by his loving wife Debby, two sons, Justin Sadler; Michael Sadler and wife Amanda; 2 grandsons, Gavin and Owen Sadler; granddaughter, Brynlee Sadler and a brother Mike Sadler and wife Barbara. Online condolences may be expressed at www.amosfamily.com (Arr. Amos Family Funeral Home 10901 Johnson Dr., Shawnee, KS 66203; 913-631-5566)
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mark's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Amos Family Funeral Home
Download Now