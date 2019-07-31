|
Mark G Sadler Mark G. Sadler, 67, of Shawnee, KS passed away Friday, July 26, 2019 at the University of Kansas Medical Center. Visitation will be Saturday, August 3rd, 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Amos Family Funeral Home. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the , 7400 College Boulevard, Suite 350, Shawnee Mission, KS, 66210. Mark was born May 19, 1952 to the late Russell and Vera Sadler in Moberly, MO. Mark graduated from North Kansas City High School in 1970. After high school Mark graduated with a bachelor's degree from the University of Missouri-Columbia in 1974. He married Debra Frederick on November 28, 1981. Mark was a proud Missouri graduate and avid Kansas City sports fan. He was a dedicated family man and always put others before himself. Mark is survived by his loving wife Debby, two sons, Justin Sadler; Michael Sadler and wife Amanda; 2 grandsons, Gavin and Owen Sadler; granddaughter, Brynlee Sadler and a brother Mike Sadler and wife Barbara. Online condolences may be expressed at www.amosfamily.com (Arr. Amos Family Funeral Home 10901 Johnson Dr., Shawnee, KS 66203; 913-631-5566)
Published in Kansas City Star on July 31, 2019