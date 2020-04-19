|
|
Mark Jeffrey Murray Mark Jeffrey Murray of Kansas City, Mo passed away March 29, 2020. Mr. Murray was born on April 19, 1958. He grew up on Lake Waukomis. Mark graduated in 1976 from Park Hill High School. He worked for the Aviation Department of Kansas City, Mo. He was preceded in death by his parents Dorothy and John Murray; and beloved dog, Magoo. Survivors include sisters, Mary Charleen DeLouis, Shannon Marie Tompkins; brother John Gregory Murray and many nieces and nephews. Private family services will be held at a later date.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 19, 2020