Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mark Epstein
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mark L. Epstein

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mark L. Epstein Obituary
Mark L. Epstein Dr Mark Lionel Epstein of Kansas City, MO died on August 21, 2019 after heart surgery. He was born in Glendale, CA on July 4, 1952, & grew up in the Los Angeles area, Borger, TX, & the KC area. After high school, he enlisted in the Navy & was deployed overseas on nuclear submarines during the early 1970's. After his military service, Mark completed undergrad studies at KU, & then graduated with honors from KU School of Medicine in 1980. He later became a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons. His General Surgery practice spanned 39 years in & around the North KC area, where he was a well-respected surgeon beloved by his patients. Early in his career, Mark was known for his humor, adventures, & generosity with his young family and friends; as well as his work ethic. Later he was challenged to find work-life balance, experienced serious health issues, & lost closeness with many, but remained committed to his medical practice. Mark was preceded in death by his mother Abba (Goldberg) Howell, father Herman Epstein, stepmother Margaret (Hastings) Epstein, & grandparents. He is survived by wife Ronda Reems; stepson Travis Reems & family; daughter Denise Stalheim (Marty), grandchildren Taylor, Connor & Brandon, Atlanta, GA; son Michael Epstein, grandson Mason, Jacksonville, FL; sister Marcia Epstein (Kyle Thompson), Lawrence, KS; brother Harold Epstein (Carol), Overland Park, KS; brother Robert Cecil (Kelly), Prairie Village, KS; plus nephews; cousins; Canadian aunts, uncles, & cousins; & former wife Marilyn Epstein, KC, MO; & also by long-time friends & colleagues. Please honor Mark's life by connecting with family & friends with openness & love, as Mark no longer can.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mark's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.