Mark L. Epstein Dr Mark Lionel Epstein of Kansas City, MO died on August 21, 2019 after heart surgery. He was born in Glendale, CA on July 4, 1952, & grew up in the Los Angeles area, Borger, TX, & the KC area. After high school, he enlisted in the Navy & was deployed overseas on nuclear submarines during the early 1970's. After his military service, Mark completed undergrad studies at KU, & then graduated with honors from KU School of Medicine in 1980. He later became a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons. His General Surgery practice spanned 39 years in & around the North KC area, where he was a well-respected surgeon beloved by his patients. Early in his career, Mark was known for his humor, adventures, & generosity with his young family and friends; as well as his work ethic. Later he was challenged to find work-life balance, experienced serious health issues, & lost closeness with many, but remained committed to his medical practice. Mark was preceded in death by his mother Abba (Goldberg) Howell, father Herman Epstein, stepmother Margaret (Hastings) Epstein, & grandparents. He is survived by wife Ronda Reems; stepson Travis Reems & family; daughter Denise Stalheim (Marty), grandchildren Taylor, Connor & Brandon, Atlanta, GA; son Michael Epstein, grandson Mason, Jacksonville, FL; sister Marcia Epstein (Kyle Thompson), Lawrence, KS; brother Harold Epstein (Carol), Overland Park, KS; brother Robert Cecil (Kelly), Prairie Village, KS; plus nephews; cousins; Canadian aunts, uncles, & cousins; & former wife Marilyn Epstein, KC, MO; & also by long-time friends & colleagues. Please honor Mark's life by connecting with family & friends with openness & love, as Mark no longer can.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 22, 2019