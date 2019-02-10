Mark Leslie Blumberg Mark Leslie Blumberg, 71, of Kansas City, MO, passed away February 1, 2019. He was born March 11, 1947, in Brooklyn, New York, to Michael and Eleanor Blumberg. Mark grew up on Long Island before earning academic degrees in sociology and criminal justice at the University of Kansas and State University of New York at Albany. He attained the rank of Professor in 1991 at the University of Central Missouri where he taught criminal justice until he retired in 2004. Mark had many interests. He loved to travel, try ethnic foods, and talk politics. Mark was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Shelley Blumberg. He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Peggy; son Nathanial Owen of San Francisco, California; sister Fern Pintucci (Robert) of Bethpage, New York; brother Stuart Blumberg (Mia) of New York City; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and countless friends. Per Mark's request, there will be no funeral. A celebration of life will be held on March 10, 2019, starting at 1pm at the home he and Peggy shared . Memorial donations can be made to the to honor a truly remarkable man.

