Mark Marion Axe Mark Axe, 68, of Shelby Township, MI, passed away June 3, 2019. He was born on May 21, 1951 to Tom and Winnie Axe. He graduated from Bishop Ward in KCK in 1969. Mark is survived by wife Patty; mother Winnie Axe; children Steven (Heather) Axe, David Axe, and Bryan (Suzanne) Axe; grandchildren Madelyn, Riley, Caleb, Shane, Peter, and Aaron; siblings Rev. Greg (Vicki) Axe, Laraine "Tinker" (Gary) McCray, Renee (Dave) Likins, Keith (Debbie) Axe, Chris Axe, and Colleen "Ardy" (Scott) Loux. Predeceased by father Tom Axe. A memorial service will be June 13th, in Troy, MI.
Published in Kansas City Star on June 7, 2019
