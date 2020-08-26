Mark Medina Mark Medina, 99, of Overland Park, KS passed away on August 17, 2020. He was born on April 25, 1921 in Kansas City, Kansas to Tomas and Estefania Pérez Medina. He attended Argentine High School before joining the US Navy in 1942. He was proud to be a WWII veteran. He married Felicitas Muñoz in 1946 and they settled in Kansas City, KS. He graduated from University of Missouri-Kansas City with a BS in Chemistry. Mark was employed by Airco Welding Products/BOC until his retirement in 1984. After his retirement, he was a consultant for BOC. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Fermin, John, and Michael; sisters, Maria Horn, Cruz Medina, Pauline Medley. Mark is survived by his wife, Felicitas and his seven children: Nancy Medina, of Overland Park, KS; Mark R. Medina (Barbara), of San Diego, CA; Tom Medina (Sharon), of Olathe, KS; Stephanie Tatum (Larry), of Mission Hills, KS; David Medina (Darla), of Tacoma, WA; Linda Medina (Jerry Belcher), of Overland Park, KS; Janet Long, of Overland Park, KS. He is also survived by 14 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and 9 great-great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations in memory of Mark to Heartland Honor Flight, Attention: Donations, PO Box 843930, Kansas City, MO 64184-3930.A private service was held followed by entombment at Resurrection Cemetery in Lenexa. We will always carry his memory in our hearts. A celebration of life will be held on April 25, 2021. Condolences may be expressed at www.porterfuneralhome.com
.