Mark Uland
February 3, 1964 - October 21, 2020
Mission, Kansas - Mark Thomas Uland was born on February 3, 1964. He passed away at home with his family on
Wednesday October 21, 2020 after a year-long battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife, Lisa,
daughter, Emily, son-in-law Jeramy, twin sons, Samuel and Jacob, grandsons, Henry and Jack, mother
Fleurette, and siblings Michelle, Melissa, Melinda, Eric, Matthew, and Michael, their families and is
preceded in death by his father, Gordon.
Mark was a loving Husband, Father, Son, Brother, Uncle, and Friend. He was a dedicated employee of
Root Laboratory for 37 years and considered many there part of his extended family. He also leaves
behind many wonderful friends who were touched by his easy going manner, warmth and sense of
humor. He will be missed by all.
A visitation will be held 5-7pm Monday, November 2nd at Johnson County Funeral Chapel, 11200 Metcalf, Overland Park, Kansas