Mark UlandFebruary 3, 1964 - October 21, 2020Mission, Kansas - Mark Thomas Uland was born on February 3, 1964. He passed away at home with his family onWednesday October 21, 2020 after a year-long battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife, Lisa,daughter, Emily, son-in-law Jeramy, twin sons, Samuel and Jacob, grandsons, Henry and Jack, motherFleurette, and siblings Michelle, Melissa, Melinda, Eric, Matthew, and Michael, their families and ispreceded in death by his father, Gordon.Mark was a loving Husband, Father, Son, Brother, Uncle, and Friend. He was a dedicated employee ofRoot Laboratory for 37 years and considered many there part of his extended family. He also leavesbehind many wonderful friends who were touched by his easy going manner, warmth and sense ofhumor. He will be missed by all.A visitation will be held 5-7pm Monday, November 2nd at Johnson County Funeral Chapel, 11200 Metcalf, Overland Park, Kansas