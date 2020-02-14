|
Mark Wells Bono Mark Wells Bono, 47, died peacefully in his sleep on Feb. 10, 2020. He was born on March 2, 1972 in Kansas City, MO to Dr. Thomas and Janet Bono. Mark was adventurous as a boy. He loved the neighborhood where he grew up and all of the friends with whom he rode dirt bikes, sledded and played sports. He graduated from North Kansas City High School in 1991. Although Mark loved speed, he had an equal affinity for the slower-paced life. He was comfortable in all settings, and, as such, he made others comfortable in his presence. Mark worked for Sprint for 22 years, most recently as a network services technical support engineer. In the operations center, he helped keep the network running efficiently. To all who knew him, Mark was a quiet and caring soul. He always put the needs of others ahead of his own. His children, Mekenna and Luke, will remember him as a loving and devoted father. They were his greatest source of pride and joy. Mark was the rock of his family. He was always a constant stream of calm and cool. He loved family vacations, and was happiest spending time outdoors. His fondest memories were of family fishing trips to Colorado. He was a master fly fisherman who expressed the sincerest kindness toward all living things. His family liked to think of Mark as a fish whisperer. He calmly caught the most, biggest and best fish. Each time they were released back to the lake, stream or fishing hole from which they were plucked. In addition to his two children, Mark is survived by his parents Dr. Thomas and Janet Bono; partner Angela Miles; sister Jamie Flink and husband Jim and their two sons. He is preceded in death by grandparents James and Robin Bono, and John and Madge Wells. In lieu of flowers, those who wish may send memorials to a in Mark's name. A visitation will be held on Sun. Feb. 16 at 2:00 pm followed by a brief celebration of life at 3:30 pm at White Chapel Funeral Home, 6600 NE Antioch Rd. Gladstone, MO 64119.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 14, 2020