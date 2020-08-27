1/
Mark William Scullen
1960 - 2020
Mark William Scullen Mark William Scullen, 59 of Lee's Summit, MO died Sunday, August 23rd2020 surrounded by loved ones. Gravesite service and burial will be held at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, 7601 Blue Ridge Road, KCMO Friday, August 28that 2:00pm. Mark was born December 26th, 1960 in Kansas City, MO to Robert Lee and Mary Anne (Meek) Scullen. Mark worked for Precision Windows and Doors for over 30 years. He was an avid lover of cars and restored them in his free time. He was a firm believer in god and spread his word through his involvement with various charities in the community. Mark is preceded in death by his parents Robert Lee and Mary Anne (Meek) Scullen along with infant brother, Michael Scullen. Mark is survived by two brothers, Thomas Robert (Jacqueline) Scullen and Timothy Lee (Debbie) Scullen; 4 nieces/nephews, Ashley Scullen (Robert Purtymun), Jared (Martha) Scullen, Kelli Anne (Nicholas) Kromnacker and Shawna Scullen (Steven Campbell).


MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Mt. Olivet Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
McGilley Memorial Chapel-Midtown
20 West Linwood Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
8167536200
