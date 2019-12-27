Kansas City Star Obituaries
Chapel Hill - Butler Funeral Home
701 North 94th Street
Kansas City, KS 66112
(913) 334-3366
Marlene F. Ferguson


1933 - 2019
Marlene F. Ferguson Obituary
Marlene F. Ferguson Marlene Faye Ferguson, 84, Overland Park, KS passed away Dec 3, 2019. Marlene was born on May 31, 1933, in KCMO, to parents Glen & Opal Taulbert. She was raised with her brothers Bob & Dick. She attended Rosedale H.S. On April 27, 1951 she married D. Keith Ferguson. They were married 61 yrs, until his death on Feb 20, 2012. They raised 3 children Steven, Vicki & Mark in O.P., KS Marlene was a devoted wife, a loving & affectionate mother & a devoted daughter to her parents. She was a selfless woman who always put others before herself and was always the peacemaker in the family. She spent most of her adult life as a homemaker. She was a passionate & enthusiastic woman with a positive spirit. She loved art & music of all types. She was an accomplished oil painter, an avid reader & gardener. She traveled extensively in the U.S., Canada & Europe as well as taking numerous cruises in Alaska & the Caribbean. In her early years she played competitive volleyball & softball. She was a well liked & beautiful woman both physically & spiritually. She was a very loyal person who kept lifelong friends including Carol Berve, Virginia Berberick & Anna Thomassina. She is survived by her sons, Steven & Mark, daughter in law, Yvonne, grandchildren Stacey & Drew, Brett & Laury, g grandchildren Teagan & Tyler & gg grandchild, Rylee, & good friend Mary Hildebrand. She was preceded in death by her husband Keith, daughter Vicki, brothers Bob & Dick, her parents & childhood friend Carol Berve. Services will be held at Chapel Hill-Butler Funeral Home, 701 N 94 St, KC, KS. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Marlene's name to The or St Luke's KC Hospice Care, in KCMO.
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 27, 2019
