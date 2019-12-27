|
Marlene F. Ferguson Marlene Faye Ferguson, 84, Overland Park, KS passed away Dec 3, 2019. Marlene was born on May 31, 1933, in KCMO, to parents Glen & Opal Taulbert. She was raised with her brothers Bob & Dick. She attended Rosedale H.S. On April 27, 1951 she married D. Keith Ferguson. They were married 61 yrs, until his death on Feb 20, 2012. They raised 3 children Steven, Vicki & Mark in O.P., KS Marlene was a devoted wife, a loving & affectionate mother & a devoted daughter to her parents. She was a selfless woman who always put others before herself and was always the peacemaker in the family. She spent most of her adult life as a homemaker. She was a passionate & enthusiastic woman with a positive spirit. She loved art & music of all types. She was an accomplished oil painter, an avid reader & gardener. She traveled extensively in the U.S., Canada & Europe as well as taking numerous cruises in Alaska & the Caribbean. In her early years she played competitive volleyball & softball. She was a well liked & beautiful woman both physically & spiritually. She was a very loyal person who kept lifelong friends including Carol Berve, Virginia Berberick & Anna Thomassina. She is survived by her sons, Steven & Mark, daughter in law, Yvonne, grandchildren Stacey & Drew, Brett & Laury, g grandchildren Teagan & Tyler & gg grandchild, Rylee, & good friend Mary Hildebrand. She was preceded in death by her husband Keith, daughter Vicki, brothers Bob & Dick, her parents & childhood friend Carol Berve. Services will be held at Chapel Hill-Butler Funeral Home, 701 N 94 St, KC, KS. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Marlene's name to The or St Luke's KC Hospice Care, in KCMO.
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 27, 2019