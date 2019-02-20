Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Mt. Moriah, Newcomer and Freeman Funeral Home | Mount Moriah Cemetery Sout
10507 Holmes Road
Kansas City, MO 64131
(816) 942-2004
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
3:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Mt. Moriah, Newcomer and Freeman Funeral Home | Mount Moriah Cemetery Sout
10507 Holmes Road
Kansas City, MO 64131
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
3:30 PM
Mt. Moriah, Newcomer and Freeman Funeral Home | Mount Moriah Cemetery Sout
10507 Holmes Road
Kansas City, MO 64131
View Map
Marlene June (Weaver)Konomos Marlene Konomos of Kansas City, MO. Born June, 18 1934, and died peacefully to her new life on February 19, 2019. Marlene was a proud and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt and friend. Survivors include her husband John (of 68 years), her sons Bill (Lynda) and Johnny and her daughter Johnna Tosspon, 14 grandchildren, and 11 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her mother, father, sister, oldest son Michael 2011(Deborah), and grandson Michael 2001 (Mikey). Marlene graduated from East High School. She was a long standing member of the "Daughter's Penelope", an avid reader of historical mysteries, played the piano beautifully, flower arranging and crocheting. She loved watching tennis, Royals, Chiefs, Jeopardy, and The Wheel. Marlene enjoyed listening to "Yanni". She learned some of the Greek language, Greek cooking and traveling. She even learned the art of belly dancing in her mind 40's. We will miss her quick wit and her smile. Her visitation 3:00-3:30 pm & Funeral service 3:30 pm Saturday, February 23 at Mount Moriah, 10507 Holmes Rd., KCMO 64131. Please join us to celebrate her life. A special thanks to the nurses (especially Katie) at Research Medical Center for being so attentive to Marlene during her final days
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 20, 2019
Mt. Moriah, Newcomer and Freeman Funeral Home | Mount Moriah Cemetery Sout
10507 Holmes Road
Kansas City, MO 64131
