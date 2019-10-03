|
Marlene Krakow In order to get into the passenger seat of Marlene Krakow's car, you had to move a few things mostly aprons and vests, ones she wore at the places she gave her time. She wasn't just a dedicated volunteer, giving was at the core of her being. She gave her time and her love freely, and everyone was along for the ride to receive it. Her greatest pride came from her family who shared her willingly with a seemingly endless list of friends, many of whom simply knew her as "Aunt Mar." Born in Atchison, KS, Marlene and her family moved to Kansas City where she graduated from Southwest High. She shared her strength, talking on cancer hotlines and volunteering in the waiting rooms of Menorah Medical Center, encouraging patients and family members with the mantra she embodied: "There is nothing to worry about until there IS something to worry about." Marlene nourished the Jewish community of Kansas City. Her matzah balls were incomparable, a recipe passed down from her mother. She was a devoted leader and congregant at Kehilath Israel Synagogue. Marlene passed away October 1, 2019 and was preceded in death by her parents, Herman and Frieda Friedman, and her stepgrandson Adam Strongin. She is survived by her son Russell (Chavah) and his children Sydney, Myles, and Avery, and her son Jason (Andrea) and their children Morgan and Caleb, her Sister Felicia Weiner (Seymour) and brother Gary Friedman (Patti) and many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. To read the full tribute and leave condolences, please visit www.louismemorialchapel.com In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Kehilath Israel Synagogue, The Hyman Brand Hebrew Academy, or a . Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday October 3 at the Louis Memorial Chapel, 6830 Troost Ave, Kansas City, MO. (Arr: The Louis Memorial Chapel 816-361-5211)
