Marlene Welston Dec 20, 1946 April 21, 2019 Marlene Welston, 73, Prairie Village, KS died April 21 at the KC Hospice House of Cancer with nurses and doctors at her bedside. Marlene was born on December 20, 1946 in Buckner, Mo to Albert and Ella Welston. Although Marlene would tell people she was an only child she was actually the youngest of five. She graduated from Adrian High School in 1962 and was nicknamed motormouth by her classmates; there was rarely a conversation that she couldn't insert herself into. After graduation, Marlene moved to Kansas City where she worked throughout the metro area. While no one will ever truly know the full tale of all of Marlene's adventures we do know that she worked at National Bell Hess, One Hour Martinizing Cleaners, Ency Americana, Delta Air Lines, she tended bar at the Horse Track, worked at multiple area hotels in the food services segment, and finally at Walmart in the gardening department where she enjoyed watering flowers. Marlene volunteered for the Salvation Army, VA, andHarvesters and never knew a stranger. It was at these organizations that Marlene would be a friend to the elderly and was of great help to many older folk that had financial means, she even made the time to frequently visit nursing homes. She enjoyed reading the paper daily and would always read the obituaries first; cutting out those that interested her and collecting them in jars. At any social gathering you could find Marlene in a crowd by her loud, boisterous laugh; it was a laugh that ensured she would be the center of the attention. Marlene enjoyed gardening in her back yard and made sure that either a Chiefs or Royals flag was flying in the front yard. She attended Chiefs and Royals games whenever the opportunity presented itself and would dress very festively for the games from head to toe. Her over the top laugh, zeal for chasing opportunities, and overall enthusiasm for life will be missed. Marlene was preceded in death by her parents Albert and Ella Welston, brother-in-law Larry Shannon, nephews David Ward and Gene Cumpton, and niece Beverly Ward. Marlene is survived by sisters Kay Ward of Butler and Jean Shannon of Cleveland Mo and brothers Wylie (Mary) Welston of Butler and Larry Spud Welston of Butler; 6 nephews, 3 nieces, and friends. Cremation has been accorded. Arrangements were under the direction of Mullinax Funeral Home and no service has been scheduled at this time.
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 18, 2019