|
|
Marsh Ann (Meador) LoScalzo Marsh Ann (Meador) LoScalzo of Prairie Village, KS lost her battle with cancer on July 26, 2019. She was born in Kansas City on February 25, 1956 and was 63-years-old. Marsh leaves behind her devoted husband of almost 36 years, Dan, their son, Nicholas, daughter-in-law, Hannah, and beloved grand-daughter, Aurora. She is also survived by her parents, Janet and Robert Batterby of Prairie Village, sisters, Blair Sutfin of Denver and Chrys Meador of Dallas, mother-in-law A.J. LoScalzo of Prairie Village, and her dog Stella. A graduate of the University of Kansas, Marsh spent her adult life in Kansas City. She was a lover of books, birds, artwork, and beautiful things. She was a compassionate friend to many and always welcomed you into her home. Marsh was a ray of light in many lives, her joy lives on and all will all miss her exceptional smile and warm hugs of her divine embrace. A memorial service for Marsh will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Saint Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church located at 6630 Nall Avenue, Mission, Kansas. A graveside ceremony will immediately follow.
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 4, 2019