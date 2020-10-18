1/1
Marsha Ann Freeman
1943 - 2020
October 14, 2020
Overland Park, Kansas - Marsha Ann Freeman, 77, of Overland Park, KS, passed away on Wednesday, October 14, 2020. She was born on February 13, 1943 in Kansas City, MO to Richard and Dolores (Sheahan) Sullivan. Marsha spent all of her life in the Kansas City area attending Bishop Hogan High School and working for Business Men's Assurance Company of America (BMA) as a young professional. She later followed her family to the Belton area where she married her ex-husband Francis B "Chris" Freeman Jr. and had two boys, Jeff and Scott Freeman. As a working mother she found success in residential and commercial real estate. Marsha was proud of her Irish Catholic heritage and very rarely missed the St. Patrick's Day parade in Kansas City where she would drag anyone who would go with her. She was still in contact with many of her high school friends and they would attend lunch together on a regular basis. She loved to travel with her family and oh how she enjoyed watching her grandkids play youth and high school sports in the Blue Valley area. Regardless of the weather conditions you could always find "WaWa" at the game trying to help her grandkids bring home a win.
Marsha is survived by her sons, Jeffrey Freeman and Scott Freeman; grandchildren, Alexys Freeman, Blake Freeman, Emme Freeman & Cait Freeman; Daughter-in-laws, Gina Freeman & Kara Freeman; and brothers Jerry & Kevin Sullivan.
She is preceded in death by her parents Richard & Dolores Sullivan of Belton, MO.
The family will receive guests for a visitation from 9:00 am to 11:00 am on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Queen Of the Holy Rosary - Wea in Bucyrus, KS, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. Burial in Belton Cemetery, Belton, MO.
For more, visit www.PenwellGabelKC.com.


Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
20
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Queen Of the Holy Rosary - Wea
OCT
20
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Queen Of the Holy Rosary - Wea
