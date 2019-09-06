|
Marsha Anne Young Cupp Marsha Anne Young Cupp, aged 73, passed away peacefully on September 2, 2019 at the St. Luke's Hospice House, surrounded by family. Marsha was many things to many people--a daughter, sister, aunt and a wife, a hair stylist, a job coach, and a mother to both her own children and those that she 'adopted' throughout the course of her 73 years of joy. Her life was full of vibrant friendships that spanned generations, great love, and laughter--above all, laughter. Marsha was born and raised in the Kansas City area, the oldest of five daughters born to Joseph K. Young, Jr. and Helene Bertella Young. She completed high school at Shawnee Mission North in the class of 1963. She married Charles W. Cupp in 1964. She was blessed with two boys, Joseph C. Cupp and Jason K. Cupp. After completing cosmetology school, she embarked on a career in hair--with all its intimacies and confidences, taking pride in making each client into not only their best selves, but also close friends. After working at other salons for a few years, she hung out her own shingle and beautified Kansas City for many years by opening Marsha's Salon. But she was destined for more than surface beauty. Her skills went beyond that. After many years of business, she had the intention of retiring. It was to no one's surprise that she quickly found a new callingcoaching. Marsha job coached through the Blue Valley School District Access House. She worked with kids that needed help--most had special needs--and she taught them how to live successfully. According to the curriculum, that meant teaching them how to be employable and independent but to the students in the classes, she taught much more than job skills. As one former student said, "She taught me how to be a lady," It was this care and dedication that infused everything that Marsha undertook. Marsha had a huge heart, one that was always open to new friends, whether that was a friend of one of her sons, a customer, or an acquaintance that was rapidly transformed into a kindred. Her home was always open and her hospitality was legendary. She never met a dog that she didn't like and she had a long line of furry 'babies' throughout her life. She loved to travel, and her adventures yielded some of her happiest times. She traveled worldwide, and with those adventures came stories to spin for her loved ones back home. She valued experience--good food and great conversation--and went out of her way to include people in her happiness, always asking more than telling, and letting her guests feel completely at home. She was preceded in death by her sister, Sharon Young, and sister, Deborah "Dee Dee" Ward and husband Martin C. Ward, as well as her parents, Helene and Joseph Young. She is survived by her husband, Charles Cupp, sons, Joseph and Jason Cupp, sister, Kathy Wolfe, and her husband Dan, and sister Dawn May and husband Daniel, as well as niece, Melissa M. Irwin and husband Chris and nephew, Ryan Ward and wife, Lindsey, as well as his son, Brayden and their son, Logan. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Sunday, September 8th at 2 p.m. at Medallion Theatre, 300 E 39th Street, KCMO 64111. In lieu of individual flower bouquets, the family is collaborating with family florist, Sidelines Custom Floral, to create a grand entrance floral. If you would like your name and donation attributed, please contact family friend and owner, Karyn Booke to make arrangements. The family also suggests donations in Marsha's name to KC Pet Project.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 6, 2019