Marsha Elizabeth Stanton
September 20, 2020
Branson West, Missouri - Marsha Elizabeth Macri Stanton, 72, of Branson West, MO, passed away September 20, 2020 in the comfort of her home. Visitation will be held at 10 am Friday, Sept 25th followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am at St. Thomas More Church, 11822 Holmes Rd, Kansas City, MO 64131. In addition, there will be a remembrance and she will be laid to rest on Monday, Sept 28th at 9 am at Our Lady of the Cove, 20 Kimberling Blvd, Kimberling City, MO 65686. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to Lakes Areas Child Advocacy Center, PO Box 2287, Branson West, MO, 65737 or at www.Lacac.com
.
Marsha was born in Des Moines, IA to Michael and Mildred Macri. She met her husband, Tim Stanton, while attending Creighton University. Their love, friendship, dedication and support for one another served as the foundation for 51 years of marriage and a bond that will carry on forever. Together they raised three children while setting an example of faith, love and true happiness. Marsha finished her degree in Sociology at the University of Kansas City in 1970. She returned to her education in 1993, completing her nursing degree, thus beginning her career of caring for those in need.
Marsha is survived by her husband Tim Stanton, son Brian Stanton (Brenda) of Culver City, CA, daughter Jennifer Borgmeyer (Tim) of Cottleville, MO, son Patrick Stanton (Virginia) of Kansas City, MO, and six grandchildren, Malea and Ellowyn Stanton; Sam, Ben and Max Borgmeyer; and Violet Marsha Stanton. She was preceded in death by her parents and granddaughter Lucia Stanton.
Marsha was extremely social and loved being in the company of family and friends. She especially cherished the holiday season where her incredible giving spirit was felt by all. She always showed a genuine interest and a loving openness to all who crossed her path. She had a natural talent for conversation that always inspired people to open up and share their lives with her. Marsha, her delicious pasta and her contagious laugh will live forever in our memories.