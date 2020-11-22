Marsha J. (Arni) Snyder
September 7, 1941 - November 18, 2020
Overland Park, Kansas - Marsha Jeanne (Arni) Snyder of Kansas City, Missouri, passed away at Garden Terrace on Nov. 18, 2020, after a long battle with Alzheimer's. Daughter of Marcella and Hugo Arni, Marsha spent most of her life helping others as a nurse at Children's Mercy Hospital, where she trained incoming nurses in the ICU. Born Sept. 7, 1941, in Kansas City, Marsha was an accomplished ballet dancer and the first student at the Betty Tillotson School of Dance; attended Southwest High School and was voted Homecoming Queen in 1957 before going to the University of Missouri. Marsha is survived by her brother Jerry Arni and her 2 children Valerie Asbell, Eric Snyder, son-in-law Steven Asbell, 8 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren. Marsha received many accolades in her nursing career, obtaining her R.N. B.S.N. from Avila College in KC, where she graduated with honors despite the challenge of being a single mother. Marsha earned acknowledgment for instructing Pediatric Advanced Life Support and Advanced Cardiac Life Support, for which she received the Hospital Employee of the Year Award in 1990 from the Kansas City Area Hospital Association. Marsha's dazzling smile always lit up the room. She was a second mother to many neighborhood kids. She found joy in gardening, fishing, traveling, and especially dance. She will be missed by her extensive network of family and friends who will all remember her for her positive outlook on life, magnetic personality, and beautiful soul. Park Lawn Funeral Home will provide funeral services on Monday, Nov. 23. Due to Covid19 restrictions, only immediate family will be in attendance. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to the Alzheimer's Association
- Heart of America Chapter. Arr: Park Lawn Funeral Home 816-523-1234